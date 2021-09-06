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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-09-2021 Vaers Reports Over 5k Dead As Feds Pump "Vaccine Hesitancy"
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200 views • June 09, 2021
We have been told about 5 thousand deaths in the VAERS system but as we all know this is a false number and sadly it is a low one. Meanwhile the feds keep pumping money to program and indoctrinate people into getting the injections. This must stop!
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Article Links:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/in-remembrance-victims-of-the-covid-vaccine/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-billions-vaccine-push-vaers/
https://summit.news/2021/06/08/norwegian-health-chief-scolded-for-saying-covid-19-pandemic-nearly-over/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/creator-of-cdc-covid-vaccine-app-dies-two-months-after-taking-jab-company-mourns-his-passing-from-covid-19
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/in-remembrance-victims-of-the-covid-vaccine/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-billions-vaccine-push-vaers/
https://summit.news/2021/06/08/norwegian-health-chief-scolded-for-saying-covid-19-pandemic-nearly-over/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/creator-of-cdc-covid-vaccine-app-dies-two-months-after-taking-jab-company-mourns-his-passing-from-covid-19
Thumbnail Link:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/vacspending-1050x525.jpg
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