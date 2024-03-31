Create New Account
Control over the Means of Survival - Food and Water
GalacticStorm
Our Country Our Choice · America’s most basic need – food and water – is at risk. Across the globe, pressing food and water concerns continue, with trepidation the future will bring with it even greater problems. Our goal is to ensure that every American has access to an ample supply of whole food and pure water.


 At the same time it is crucial to protect American food producers, distributors, and retailers, along with farmers and all industries related to food reaching our tables and pure water reaching our taps. Equally so, our arable farm and ranch lands and potable water sources need to be guarded from elite American and foreign investors.


Learn more at: https://globalism.ourcountryourchoice.com/food_water/


