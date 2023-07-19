Sex-Trafficking: REAL Reason Media is Trying to Push It Out of the Headlines | Jaco Booyens Ep 101

Desensitizing our children through pride month, pornography & transgender ideology has led the U.S. to become the number one nation in the world for purchasing sex, pornography and human trafficking, WITHOUT factoring the human trafficking taking place at the southern border.Show more
Jaco Booyens joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to arm parents with the truth about what their young boys and girls are seeing online and how to combat the desensitizing epidemic by talking to your kids.
The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!
https://jacobooyensministries.org/
https://www.instagram.com/jaco.booyens/
SEX Nation: Ransoming Our Children & Our Future: https://jacobooyensministries.org/videos/v/yzftstr5gjkalrrwy78s2gspanttdg
Comprehensive Sex Education: https://jacobooyensministries.org/cse-curriculum-3
“Coming for your Kids” Pride Chant is True, Scott Newgent’s Rainbow Rebellion | Ep 98: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/scott-newgent-ep-98/
Our first E-reader magazine: “Faith, Family & Freedom” Volume 1 | Summer 2023: https://teryngregson.com/faith-family-freedom-book
(Recipes, a special letter from Teryn, articles on food, health and education.)
Watch us on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Subscribe to listen to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA
Show less
CSID: 2f5444738165a7c9
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.