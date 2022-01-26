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Dr. Robert Malone: Defending The Republic
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42 views • January 26, 2022
The truth is like a lion.
You don’t have to defend it.
Let it loose — it will defend itself.
The ‘vaccines’ are not working.
If there is risk, there must be choice.
This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics.
Think for yourself.
We can all be leaders.
You don’t have to defend it.
Let it loose — it will defend itself.
The ‘vaccines’ are not working.
If there is risk, there must be choice.
This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics.
Think for yourself.
We can all be leaders.
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