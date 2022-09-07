Same Old Song & Dance

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[Bidan] Still Angry And Out Of Touch
* He has declared war on his fellow Americans.
* Clean-up on aisle Biden.
* Joe: the only legitimate Republicans are Democrats.
* We warned about his looming retribution campaign.
* No conservative should feel safe from this administration.
* What have they done to make us trust them?
* They abuse all levers of gubment power for their benefit.
* No Republican will be ‘mainstream’ enough for the left.
* Look at the damage Dem governance has produced.
* Don’t believe Joe’s comeback story.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 September 2022