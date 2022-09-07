Same Old Song & Dance

[Bidan] Still Angry And Out Of Touch

* He has declared war on his fellow Americans.

* Clean-up on aisle Biden.

* Joe: the only legitimate Republicans are Democrats.

* We warned about his looming retribution campaign.

* No conservative should feel safe from this administration.

* What have they done to make us trust them?

* They abuse all levers of gubment power for their benefit.

* No Republican will be ‘mainstream’ enough for the left.

* Look at the damage Dem governance has produced.

* Don’t believe Joe’s comeback story.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 6 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6311964385112

