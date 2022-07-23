7-23-2022 Patriots are under assault...We are all in the cross hairs

Episode 77





Bannon's guilty verdict, as well as Peter Navaro's arrest speak volumes as to their goals for us all. But the world recognizes all of the tyrannical governments, and if we use logic and common sense we can see how this will play out, and how we are winning.





Watch the SGT Report with Mike Adams here:

https://m.beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/07/a-disgraceful-family-the-end-of-empire-mike-adams-sgt-report-3636084.html





Watch the Peter Navarro interview with Mel K here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7lPPE9a2emw/





Credit in this episode to Qtah, Bio-Clandestine, Just Human, Quoththeraven.substack