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BY FAITH ABEL, ENOCH, NOAH, ABRAHAM, SARA, ISAAC, JOSEPH, MOSES, RAHAB, HEBREWS 11:14-40, 20260311
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


HEBREWS 11


14 For they that say such things declare plainly that they seek a country.


15 And truly, if they had been mindful of that country from whence they came out, they might have had opportunity to have returned.


16 But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city.


17 By faith Abraham, when he was tried, offered up Isaac: and he that had received the promises offered up his only begotten son,


18 Of whom it was said, That in Isaac shall thy seed be called:


19 Accounting that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead; from whence also he received him in a figure.


20 By faith Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau concerning things to come.


21 By faith Jacob, when he was a dying, blessed both the sons of Joseph; and worshipped, leaning upon the top of his staff.


22 By faith Joseph, when he died, made mention of the departing of the children of Israel; and gave commandment concerning his bones.


23 By faith Moses, when he was born, was hid three months of his parents, because they saw he was a proper child; and they were not afraid of the king's commandment.


24 By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh's daughter;


25 Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season;


26 Esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt: for he had respect unto the recompence of the reward.


27 By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king: for he endured, as seeing him who is invisible.


28 Through faith he kept the passover, and the sprinkling of blood, lest he that destroyed the firstborn should touch them.


29 By faith they passed through the Red sea as by dry land: which the Egyptians assaying to do were drowned.

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alienliferesurrectiontorturenoahenochkillabrahamisaacdavidmosessamsonjosephswordsawpromisebelievecuttormentabelbarakjephthahgideonsararahab
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