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Mark Windows - The Global Agenda Behind the Stop5G Hijack (MIRRORED)
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227 views • February 15, 2020
Mark Windows - The Global Agenda Behind the Stop5G Hijack (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel 5g awareness at:-
https://youtu.be/djpY63Jc9b8
Mark Windows from www.windowsontheworld.net goes into the forces behind the hijacking of not just the Stop5G Movement, but other movements and the connection with the Fake Green Agenda, United Nations and Citizen Assemblies.
Mark will be speaking in Frome on 8th February and in Totnes on 9th February. To find out the details please visit www.windowsontheworld.net
To support my channel please donate at www.5gawareness.com where you can also get discounts on EMF shielding, clothing, meters, paint, and sleeping bags as well as stay up to date on the latest news and events.
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from You Tube channel 5g awareness at:-
https://youtu.be/djpY63Jc9b8
Mark Windows from www.windowsontheworld.net goes into the forces behind the hijacking of not just the Stop5G Movement, but other movements and the connection with the Fake Green Agenda, United Nations and Citizen Assemblies.
Mark will be speaking in Frome on 8th February and in Totnes on 9th February. To find out the details please visit www.windowsontheworld.net
To support my channel please donate at www.5gawareness.com where you can also get discounts on EMF shielding, clothing, meters, paint, and sleeping bags as well as stay up to date on the latest news and events.
Category
News and Politics
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