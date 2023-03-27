Create New Account
Revelation Ch. 17 The Whore of Babylon and Her Beast (Catholic Apocalypse Part 11)
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Nov 9, 2016

This podcast is not for young children as it includes graphic material from the Old Testament regarding prophetic statements about infidelity, apostasy, sexual immorality, and adultery. In Revelation 17, Saint John “marvels” at the tragedy he beholds – Sacred Jerusalem has become a prostitute priestess drunk on the blood of the Saints. Dr. Marshall explores the symbolism in light of Israel’s apostasy in terms of prostitution and adultery as described previously by Isaiah, Jeremiah, Hosea, and Ezekiel regarding. This is part 11 of the Catholic Apocalypse series.


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5s6JHT8rsfE

Keywords
christianjerusalembabyloncatholicbeastrevelationsymbolismdrunkezekielhoseaisaiahapostasywhorejeremiahsexual immoralityadulteryprostituteinfidelitygraphic materialblood of the saints

