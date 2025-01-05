MAJOR FALSE FLAG PSYOPS! - Cybertruck Bomber's FAKE Manifesto! - Who Benefits? - We Have Questions

GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the large scale psychological operation taking place right now as we see multiple false flag attacks perpetrated by the usual suspects and all with direct connections to each other.

While the media fear mongers further attacks on a daily basis, a new misdirection has been shoved down our throats by the CIA regarding the manifestos of the so-called "Cybertruck bomber," Matthew Livelsberger who was a huge Trump supporter and sent emails days before the "attack" to a CIA operative.

Livelsberger sent an email with a manifesto to former CIA intelligence officer Sam Shoemate which was revealed on CIA contractor Shawn Ryan's show.

The manifesto talks about propulsion technology and drones used by China to attack the United States. Of course, the blame is put on China as we walk into a manufactured World War 3 scenario. It's just too perfect to not be an obvious psyop.

Meanwhile, these CIA officers putting out this information also claim that this ties to Iran, a target of constant psychological warfare and fearmongering.

The so-called "attackers" in New Orleans and Las Vegas at the Trump Hotel both went to Fort Bragg and in the case of Livelsberger, he claims he was tracked by the FBI, he was in the intelligence community and was special ops.

How do people fall for this?

This also connected alleged attempted Trump attacker Ryan Routh who'd been to Fort Bragg 147 times and the Magdeburg, Germany Christmas Market attacker, the "Zionist-Atheist" wanted by Saudi Arabia for child trafficking for 6 years.





How do people fall for this clear CIA/Mossad operation?





Here's where it's leading...





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025