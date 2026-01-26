Melbourne Australia Day Rally 26 January 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of people came together to create a visual impact in support of our traditional Australia Day celebration that has recently been undermined by the globalist agenda in its attempt to divide us. Even the mainstream news has painted the Australia Day date in a bad light as the first section exposes. This is a call to unite and stand up against the real enemy of our society, the State and the puppet masters pulling the strings behind the scene to keep their gravy train going indefinitely.