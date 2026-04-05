⚠️Trump & Netanyahu are both 'violent & unhinged people' - Jeffrey Sachs

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⚠️ Trump and Netanyahu are both 'violent and unhinged people' - Jeffrey Sachs
Trump is “a paranoid and a megalomaniac. Netanyahu has similar psychological traits. Everything is a test for them of their own world as well as more broadly a test of the American political class mindset of hegemony,” the professor noted.