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Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Dr. Francis Boyle Calls For Fauci's Arrest!
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1472 views • August 22, 2021
Dr. Boyle makes the case that serious crimes against humanity have been carried out by Fauci and his globalist clique and that they must be brought to justice if the global nightmare is ever going to end. Infowars' talk show host, Owen Shroyer, exclusively responds to the fraudulent FBI charges against him.
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