BOOSTER SHOTS, MOUSE TELOMERES, DONKEY PISS AND EFFICACIOUS TAR
Published 18 hours ago

WHEN "THE SCIENCE" DITCHES SCIENCE ON THE ROAD-SIDE
DARKHORSE PODCAST - Lab mice with long telomeres skew drug safety testing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXuLNXohXck
Was New COVID Vaccine Booster Tested on Only 8 Mice?
https://www.newsweek.com/covid-booster-tested-mice-what-we-know-1826701
Telomere Wiki - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telomere

Mirrored - Remarque88

fraudmalfeasancepharmacide

