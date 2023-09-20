BOOSTER SHOTS, MOUSE TELOMERES, DONKEY PISS AND EFFICACIOUS TAR

WHEN "THE SCIENCE" DITCHES SCIENCE ON THE ROAD-SIDE
DARKHORSE PODCAST - Lab mice with long telomeres skew drug safety testing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXuLNXohXck
Was New COVID Vaccine Booster Tested on Only 8 Mice?
https://www.newsweek.com/covid-booster-tested-mice-what-we-know-1826701
Telomere Wiki - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telomere
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.