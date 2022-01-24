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STAY READY THIS WEEK - Don't Believe the Bi-Partisan Propaganda. - JANUARY 24-28 2022
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290 views • January 24, 2022
Steve Fletcher 222
https://youtu.be/HFNNCFwm-F8
Fu@k NATO, War Mongers, dirty Joe & Bi-Partisan Propaganda. The latest I'm hearing is Britain will set off a nuke as a False Flag to blame it on Russia, so war will begin. This is why they stopped the Covid manidate, was thinking this was why last week.
https://youtu.be/HFNNCFwm-F8
Fu@k NATO, War Mongers, dirty Joe & Bi-Partisan Propaganda. The latest I'm hearing is Britain will set off a nuke as a False Flag to blame it on Russia, so war will begin. This is why they stopped the Covid manidate, was thinking this was why last week.
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