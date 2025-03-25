BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO Mercenaries in the Ukraine
ChaosMedia
ChaosMedia
1 follower
40 views • 1 month ago

James Scott Rhys Anderson went to Ukraine, landed in Kursk and was captured.

He is now in prison serving a 19-year sentence.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disarmed_Enemy_Forces

Source; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq1nwTdH07o

Prices Ukraine KitKat 77cent, Mars 89cent, Lion 62cent, you dont belive?

the propaganda media tell you; the situation in ukraine is serious. That is a lie, because life is raging in kiev. they lieing you about corona and other things, why should they tell you, the truth about Ukraine? NATO has long been fighting with over 20 countries against russia und losing elite-soldiers in the Ukraine. the same propaganda-media have claimed that russia is campaigning and interfering in america. lieing as buisness from cooperating propganda-media.

Life in Kiev daily update >>> https://www.youtube.com/@UkrainelifeinKiev/videos

How Ukraine's Founding Father Supported the NAZIS. (meet Stepan Bandera.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hHTRdbrKlk
Far-right Ukrainians mark anniversary of nationalist hero Stepan Bandera 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbIH7MLkJOA

Ukraine's far-right children's camp: 'I want to bring up a warrior'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiBXmbkwiSw

Disarmed Wehrmacht returns from Czechoslovakia (Tannenbergsthal, May 1945)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSIk7yUHzrQ
German Wehrmacht driving in to surrender near Prague (1945)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIKGmaXmfCQ

Prisoners of War: Wehrmacht Soldiers in U.S.Captivity | Faces of War (AI restored footage) 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlpi8K6WsEA

https://www.disinformationnation.net/


russiapropagandaukrainenatomercenarieschildsoldierdisarmedenemyforces
