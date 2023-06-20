9 Points of Forgery on Obama's Birth Certificate

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

This is an older video from December 15, 2016 where Sheriff Joe Arpaio released new information from Forensic Experts like Chief Investigator Mike Zullo who spent five years of his life researching this. In this video he and others outline how they thoroughly examined President Barack Obama's Birth Certificate and found it to be a forgery and a fraud.



This isn't a conspiracy theory as the lying left tries to tell you. It's a conspiracy FACT! For the life of me, I cannot understand why President-Elect Donald Trump at the time back-pedaled on earlier claims that Obama's birth certificate is a fraud when there was this type of concrete evidence to prove it.

The original video was posted on YouTube by Fox 10 Phoenix - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk3KRxTfkLM almost seven years ago. Surprisingly, nearly seven years later, it has yet to be censored off of YouTube.

Since I haven't seen the video anywhere else, I wanted to post it here to our American Patriots for God and Country Brighteon channel just incase YouTube does ever decide to work with the deep state (like they so often do ) to censor it out of existence to further cover their tracts. No matter how old, this video is, it is very important information to be able to access in the future. It proves we were right all along about Obama's Birth Certificate being a forgery per forensic experts and once again shows that it is the left and their fake news mainstream media that is spreading misinformation/disinformation and who has been lying to us all along to help orchestrate the coup d'etat that started under Obama and continues to this day under Crooked Creepy Joe Biden.

This has huge implications against the deep state since Obama the Muslim Communist Usurper was what I like to call their Original Gangster (O.G.) and was a monumental initial and current part of "fundamentally changing" (AKA fundamentally destroying) the United States of America.

For more information, refer to the original article from Fox 10 Phoenix here - https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/sheriff-arpaio-to-reveal-newest-revelations-on-president-obamas-birth-certificate.

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

