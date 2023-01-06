ENCORE: The Vatican Conference That Called Inviting the Jews To Embrace Jesus 'Anti-Semitic'

On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, we revisit the panel's discussion of Bishop Bruno Forte's claim that Jews do not need to convert, Pope Francis's rejection of the conversion of non-Catholics, and Jack Maxey's work on the laptop which clearly shows the involvement of Joe Biden in his son Hunter's corruption.





FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten