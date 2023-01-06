Create New Account
ENCORE: The Vatican Conference That Called Inviting the Jews To Embrace Jesus 'Anti-Semitic'
LifeSiteNews
On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, we revisit the panel's discussion of Bishop Bruno Forte's claim that Jews do not need to convert, Pope Francis's rejection of the conversion of non-Catholics, and Jack Maxey's work on the laptop which clearly shows the involvement of Joe Biden in his son Hunter's corruption.


christiansfaithjoe bidencatholicbidenhunter bidenthe vaticanbishophunterpresident bidenhunter biden laptoppresident joe biden

