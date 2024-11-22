© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: Gabe Newell: fun is NOT realism, but reinforcement
Publicado em YT, 20 de Novembro de 2023
Créditos: PlayerIGN
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGpFEv1-mAo
Descrição Original do Autor:
720 142 vues 20 nov. 2023
Gabe is referring to psychologist B.F. Skinner's ideas on behaviorism in this clip. Specifically operant conditioning-- behavior is strengthened or weakened based on its Reinforcers or Punishments consequences.
https://x.com/PlayerIGN/status/172646...
Gabe Newel, CEO at Valve re: what is "fun."
It's not realism, but behavior reinforcement.
“I never thought to myself that realism is fun. I go play games to have fun.
[Fun is] the degrees to which the game recognizes and responded to the players' choices and actions.”
source: • Half-Life: 25th Anniversary Documentary