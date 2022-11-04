🇺🇸🇺🇦 During Remarks At A Rally In Sioux City, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells The Crowd, "Under Republicans, Not Another Penny Will Go To Ukraine"
“The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene told rally-goers. “Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first. They don’t care about our border or our people.”
