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COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries & 2nd Statue of Liberty | Fatherhood in the United States of America
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
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Sam and Michael discuss the grand delusion of people loving the lie, COVID-19 vaccine injures the 2nd Statue of Liberty and his book Fatherhood in the United States of America
Operation Dark Winter a Bioweapon Attack on the United States
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https://www.amazon.com/Fatherhood-United-States-America-Development-ebook/dp/B01N99ZOQF/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=michael+d+juzwick&;qid=1552497530&s=digital-text&sr=1-1-catcorr
https://openlibrary.org/works/OL14921472W/The_Symposium_on_Parenthood_Husbandry
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Source:
https://justthenews.com/nation/france-gifting-us-second-statue-liberty-independence-day-little-sister
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://twitter.com/the_Arkivist/status/1403042181183524864
https://twitter.com/i/timeline
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-hydroxychloroquine-increase-survival-rate-200-percent
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/cdc-heart-inflammation-cases-ages-16-24-higher-than-expected-after-mrna-covid-19-2021-06-10/?taid=60c25b62bd67900001a8cb25&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/06/10/pfizer-ceo-says-new-shot-could-be-made-within-100-days-to-tackle-variants-if-needed/?utm_campaign=forbes&;utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Gordie&sh=6f3d6c2c7a5c
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-sees-probable-link-between-pfizer-vaccine-small-number-myocarditis-cases-2021-06-01/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9668065/AstraZenecas-Covid-vaccine-linked-bleeding-disorder-cause-purple-dotted-rash.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
https://twitter.com/Sadafsayeed/status/1374925785820135426

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injuriescovid-19 vaccineweaponized newsfatherhood in the united states of america
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