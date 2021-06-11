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COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries & 2nd Statue of Liberty | Fatherhood in the United States of America
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60 views • June 11, 2021
Sam and Michael discuss the grand delusion of people loving the lie, COVID-19 vaccine injures the 2nd Statue of Liberty and his book Fatherhood in the United States of America
Operation Dark Winter a Bioweapon Attack on the United States
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Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
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https://lighteternalpublications.wordpress.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Fatherhood-United-States-America-Development-ebook/dp/B01N99ZOQF/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=michael+d+juzwick&;qid=1552497530&s=digital-text&sr=1-1-catcorr
https://openlibrary.org/works/OL14921472W/The_Symposium_on_Parenthood_Husbandry
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Source:
https://justthenews.com/nation/france-gifting-us-second-statue-liberty-independence-day-little-sister
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://twitter.com/the_Arkivist/status/1403042181183524864
https://twitter.com/i/timeline
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-hydroxychloroquine-increase-survival-rate-200-percent
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/cdc-heart-inflammation-cases-ages-16-24-higher-than-expected-after-mrna-covid-19-2021-06-10/?taid=60c25b62bd67900001a8cb25&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/06/10/pfizer-ceo-says-new-shot-could-be-made-within-100-days-to-tackle-variants-if-needed/?utm_campaign=forbes&;utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Gordie&sh=6f3d6c2c7a5c
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-sees-probable-link-between-pfizer-vaccine-small-number-myocarditis-cases-2021-06-01/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9668065/AstraZenecas-Covid-vaccine-linked-bleeding-disorder-cause-purple-dotted-rash.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
https://twitter.com/Sadafsayeed/status/1374925785820135426
http://hourofthetime.com/
Operation Dark Winter a Bioweapon Attack on the United States
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe To Michael Juzwick
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/michael_juzwick
https://lighteternalpublications.wordpress.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Fatherhood-United-States-America-Development-ebook/dp/B01N99ZOQF/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=michael+d+juzwick&;qid=1552497530&s=digital-text&sr=1-1-catcorr
https://openlibrary.org/works/OL14921472W/The_Symposium_on_Parenthood_Husbandry
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Source:
https://justthenews.com/nation/france-gifting-us-second-statue-liberty-independence-day-little-sister
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://twitter.com/the_Arkivist/status/1403042181183524864
https://twitter.com/i/timeline
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-hydroxychloroquine-increase-survival-rate-200-percent
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/cdc-heart-inflammation-cases-ages-16-24-higher-than-expected-after-mrna-covid-19-2021-06-10/?taid=60c25b62bd67900001a8cb25&;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/06/10/pfizer-ceo-says-new-shot-could-be-made-within-100-days-to-tackle-variants-if-needed/?utm_campaign=forbes&;utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Gordie&sh=6f3d6c2c7a5c
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-sees-probable-link-between-pfizer-vaccine-small-number-myocarditis-cases-2021-06-01/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9668065/AstraZenecas-Covid-vaccine-linked-bleeding-disorder-cause-purple-dotted-rash.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailUK
https://twitter.com/Sadafsayeed/status/1374925785820135426
http://hourofthetime.com/
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