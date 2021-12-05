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S.O.S. From Australia - Protest at the Australian Consulate in Honolulu
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20 views • December 05, 2021
On December 4, 2021, dozens of people in Hawaii stood up for the people of Australia and protested the human rights abuses and crimes against humanity being perpetrated on the people of Australia.
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Australia #Nuremberg2 #Freedom
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Australia #Nuremberg2 #Freedom
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