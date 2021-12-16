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Australia's Crippling Tyranny: Suffering Intensifies Under Radicalized Government
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20 views • December 16, 2021
Australia avoided having a Covid-19 pandemic for a year and half through an unprecedented medical tyranny. But even Australia couldn’t shut down forever. Eventually, they had to link back up with the global system, and once they did, Covid showed up pretty much instantly. Meanwhile, Doctor Mark Hobart sent a letter to the Victoria state government warning of vaccine side effects, so the government raided his home and is now threatening him with prison time if he continues to call himself a doctor.
Maria Zeee joins us to discuss.
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Maria Zeee joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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