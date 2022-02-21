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Bases 58 Part 12 Sandy Glaze in Canada on Corrpution and SRA Trafficking in Canada
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19 views • February 21, 2022
Sandy is a whole life coach, and helps with loneliness, especially during this crisis.
This detailed and shocking report from her about trafficking and extreme corruption in Canadian institutions continues in this 12th part, Feb 2022.
Most were published under the now deleted The Bases Project YouTube site started before Google took Over YouTube. A "censored" and "Restricted" versions of Bases, remains on YT.
This is one recent part made available through Brighteon
This detailed and shocking report from her about trafficking and extreme corruption in Canadian institutions continues in this 12th part, Feb 2022.
Most were published under the now deleted The Bases Project YouTube site started before Google took Over YouTube. A "censored" and "Restricted" versions of Bases, remains on YT.
This is one recent part made available through Brighteon
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