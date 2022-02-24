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Gas, Border, Truckers, and Inflation | The Flyover Conservatives Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On tonight’s show of the Flyover Conservatives we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!

Videos referenced in todays show -
KEN5 San Antonio Gas Prices- https://youtu.be/PEff-FfXUqQ

Fox News Canadian Truckers - https://youtu.be/6pGjodsk2_M

Follow Bianca Gracia at https://BiancaForTexas.com

For a Free Consultation in Wealth Conservation Go To - https://FlyoverGold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900

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