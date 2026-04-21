Jesse Leimgruber Interview: Local AI Smart Speakers and Digital Sovereignty

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- Decentralized TV Introduction and Hosts' Antics (0:00)
- AI Avatar Demonstration and Technical Details (4:50)
- AI and Personal Sovereignty Discussion (7:27)
- Open Home Project and AI Capabilities (7:43)
- AI in Smart Homes and Privacy Concerns (14:24)
- Demonstration of Open Home AI Capabilities (14:41)
- Future of AI and Personal Assistance (1:10:24)
- Open Home Dev Kit and Market Potential (1:10:38)
- AI and Human Interaction (1:10:53)
- Final Thoughts and Future Directions (1:11:20)
- Ranch Life and Workout Benefits (1:11:38)
- Donkeys, Goats, and Ranch Challenges (1:14:31)
- Transition to Peptides and Other Products (1:18:33)
- Decentralize.tv and Solutions for Self-Reliance (1:20:35)
- Health Ranger Store and Product Offerings (1:23:02)
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