PfizerLEAK - Whistleblower Validates Everything on Stew Peters Show

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EXCLUSIVE! Ehden Biber, author of the viral Twitter post #PfizerLeak, joined Stew Peters, who pressed Biber on the authenticity of the documents.
Biber explained how he was able to verify that the contract between Pfizer and world governments was, indeed, signed by representatives of the pharma giant and government agents.
The thread can be seen at: www.SenseOfAwareness.com
The contract can be viewed at t.me/eh_den
www.StewPeters.tv |