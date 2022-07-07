The Supreme Court of the United States was always meant to check and balance the other two branches of American leadership to insure that the Constitution would be upheld and that no one branch would get too big for the good of the American people. For a long time now they haven’t been effectively fulfilling their role as the interpretation and enforcement of the Constitutional word has taken a back seat to the ideological leaning of the appointed judge. We are now witnessing what happens when a majority of the seat once again prioritizes the responsibility of SCOTUS to the citizens they were appointed to protect. Is it perfect, no? Is there still much more work to do, yes? But this is a promising start to what I hope will be a pilgrimage away from this socialist hellscape back to the liberty and equality that can only be provided by our Bill of Rights.





https://www.theblaze.com/news/maryalice-parks-save-the-planet





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/WHAT-IT-LOOKS-LIKE-WHEN-SCOTUS-DOES-ITS-JOB-6-3-IS-4-0-e1ku6pn