© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Breuer | Exposing the Satanic Path to the Top of Hollywood, Arts & Entertainment
Follow
0
Share
Report
234 views • February 08, 2022
***See the References Discussed During the Jim Breuer Interview Below:
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Learn More About the Guests Featured On Today’s Show:
Learn More About Jim Breuer At: https://www.jimbreuer.com/
Listen to the Jim Breuer Podcast: https://www.jimbreuer.com/
Learn More About Sheriff Mack At: www.CSPOA.org
Learn More About Everett Triplett At: www.Biblically.com
Learn More About Reinette Today At: www.ElectReinette.com
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
Lady GaGa Meat Dress and Shoes Made Out of Flesh - https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/how-lady-gagas-meat-dress-was-preserved-245298/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2380831/Lady-Gaga-nonchalant-as-eats-fake-blood-womans-naked-body-art-show.html
Watch Lady Gaga Live at the SXSW Doritos #BoldStage (March 13, 2014) (HD Remaster) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPRL2bFNKrk
Madonna - Watch Madonna’s Satanic Eurovision Song Contest Performance 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG3WkiL0d_U
Ricky Gervais 2020 Golden Globes - https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/ricky-gervais-2022-golden-globes-b1989586.html
Magic Johnson Governor Newsom - L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says He Held His Breath For Maskless Photo With Magic Johnson - https://deadline.com/2022/02/l-a-mayor-garcetti-says-he-held-his-breath-for-maskless-photo-with-magic-johnson-1234925457/
Weeknd Satan Super Bowl - https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/larry-johnson-believes-the-weeknds-half-time-show-was-a-satanic-ritual.html
L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says He Held His Breath For Maskless Photo With Magic Johnson - https://deadline.com/2022/02/l-a-mayor-garcetti-says-he-held-his-breath-for-maskless-photo-with-magic-johnson-1234925457/
London 2012 Olympic Games - https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/the-occult-symbolism-of-the-2012-olympics-opening-and-closing-ceremonies/
Leonardo DiCaprio - Graph goes viral as it reveals Leonardo DiCaprio has never had a girlfriend older than 25 - https://vt.co/entertainment/celebrity/grap-leonardo-dicaprio-has-never-had-a-girlfriend-older-than-25
Travis Scott Performance - https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2021/what-happened-astroworld-travis-scott/
Bible Verse - “10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” 1 Timothy 6:10
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Learn More About the Guests Featured On Today’s Show:
Learn More About Jim Breuer At: https://www.jimbreuer.com/
Listen to the Jim Breuer Podcast: https://www.jimbreuer.com/
Learn More About Sheriff Mack At: www.CSPOA.org
Learn More About Everett Triplett At: www.Biblically.com
Learn More About Reinette Today At: www.ElectReinette.com
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
Lady GaGa Meat Dress and Shoes Made Out of Flesh - https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/how-lady-gagas-meat-dress-was-preserved-245298/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2380831/Lady-Gaga-nonchalant-as-eats-fake-blood-womans-naked-body-art-show.html
Watch Lady Gaga Live at the SXSW Doritos #BoldStage (March 13, 2014) (HD Remaster) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPRL2bFNKrk
Madonna - Watch Madonna’s Satanic Eurovision Song Contest Performance 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VG3WkiL0d_U
Ricky Gervais 2020 Golden Globes - https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/ricky-gervais-2022-golden-globes-b1989586.html
Magic Johnson Governor Newsom - L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says He Held His Breath For Maskless Photo With Magic Johnson - https://deadline.com/2022/02/l-a-mayor-garcetti-says-he-held-his-breath-for-maskless-photo-with-magic-johnson-1234925457/
Weeknd Satan Super Bowl - https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/larry-johnson-believes-the-weeknds-half-time-show-was-a-satanic-ritual.html
L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says He Held His Breath For Maskless Photo With Magic Johnson - https://deadline.com/2022/02/l-a-mayor-garcetti-says-he-held-his-breath-for-maskless-photo-with-magic-johnson-1234925457/
London 2012 Olympic Games - https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/the-occult-symbolism-of-the-2012-olympics-opening-and-closing-ceremonies/
Leonardo DiCaprio - Graph goes viral as it reveals Leonardo DiCaprio has never had a girlfriend older than 25 - https://vt.co/entertainment/celebrity/grap-leonardo-dicaprio-has-never-had-a-girlfriend-older-than-25
Travis Scott Performance - https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2021/what-happened-astroworld-travis-scott/
Bible Verse - “10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” 1 Timothy 6:10
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.