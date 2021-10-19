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(( Y )) Series .. WHY is the VATICAN BUILT to RESEMBLE a SERPENT WEARING A CROWN ?? (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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94 views • October 19, 2021
The word “Vatican” literally means “Divining Serpent,” and is derived from Vatis = Diviner and Can = Serpent. Vatican City and St. Peter’s Basilica were built on the ancient pagan site called in Latin vaticanus mons or vaticanus colli, which means hill or mountain of prophecy.
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