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Caller Gives History Lesson On Gun Control & Asserts His Natural Rights
North Idaho Exposed
North Idaho Exposed
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123 views • August 05, 2019
R.J. Rummel's website on Democide: https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/MURDER.HTM

Please consider a small donation to help us get to where we need to go to expose corruption & reality:

North Idaho Exposed
Attn Casey Whalen
PO BOX 3041
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83816

or purchase something from our store:
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Please read the two articles I have written thus far:

New candidate for Kootenai County Sheriff John Grimm (exclusive):
http://inlandnwreport.com/2019/07/18/new-candidate-for-sheriff-in-kootenai-county/

Drag Queen Story Hour South Hill Spokane, WA.
https://redoubtnews.com/2019/06/drag-queen-story-hour-the-media-hit-job/

Stay tuned for more, we ARE building an online depository of public records requests, public feedback & information for any concerned citizen locally to learn and help foster a local grass community to fight ALL, who oppose liberty and freedom.

http://cda2030.org

Join our local group fighting AGENDA 21: https://www.facebook.com/groups/cda2030

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democratscorruptionamendmentconstitutionguncommunismsocialismpolicecontrolhistorylawwashingtonlegalrightsweaponconfiscationcallercspanc-spandemocideenforcement2ndjournal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy