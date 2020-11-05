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Dr. Peter Breggin w/ Catherine Austin Fitts: On the COVID Op & the Depth of the Machinery Designed by the Predators That Control This World
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154 views • November 05, 2020
Dr. Peter Breggin and Catherine Austin Fitts share an insightful, highly intelligent & loving conversation.
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Peter Breggin MD
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://breggin.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JF03GFbLu5aI6lXaMzYeA
Original title: Catherine Austin Fitts on COVID-19 & World Affairs - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - November 4, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Peter Breggin MD
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://breggin.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JF03GFbLu5aI6lXaMzYeA
Original title: Catherine Austin Fitts on COVID-19 & World Affairs - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - November 4, 2020
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