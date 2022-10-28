The Russian FSB Stopped a Terr0rist Attack in the Stavropol Territory - Which was Being Prepared by Supporters of Ukrainian Nationalists.

The FSB stopped a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory, which was being prepared by supporters of Ukrainian nationalists.
Four people were detained. They confiscated weapons, explosive devices and literature on organizing riots.
