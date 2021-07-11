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Mosquitoes Carrying Disease That Can Paralyze Humans
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137 views • July 11, 2021
They are using every possible to take over the world, and get rid of free thinking humanity. Well people, we must be doing something right, because it seems that we have gotten into their minds and upsetting and annoying them to such a degree they now have to resort to further despicable means to accomplish their agenda.
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