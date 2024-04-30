Create New Account
Tiny puppy was left alone on the side of the road covered in puncture wounds...crying in pain
High Hopes
Tiny puppy was left alone on the side of the road covered in puncture wounds...crying in pain...


She is in pretty rough shape. She has lots of puncture wounds all over her body, a couple of broken ribs and subcutaneous emphysema, from the wounds. She is on antibiotics, pain meds and we will be tube feeding her. All we can do from this point forward is provide her with the care that she needs and pray that she is strong enough to overcome the obstacles that she is faced with.


