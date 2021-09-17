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Jesus and His Disciples Would Not Be Vaccinated
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80 views • September 17, 2021
Matthew 9:35
“And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people.”
King James Version
“And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people.”
King James Version
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