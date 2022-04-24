The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 12

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



TO HEAR the attacks made on the character of James Conley — a major witness against Leo Frank when Frank was tried for murdering a 13-year-old girl in his employ, Mary Phagan — you could easily be forgiven for assuming that you were hearing a speech from a Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan instead of the words of B’nai B’rith-associated Frank and his defenders, so harsh were the racial attacks and epithets used against the Black man. Such was the race-baiting nature of the immense nationwide publicity campaign waged by Jewish advertising executive Albert Lasker and his willing “fake news” allies in the media, such as the New York Times‘ Jewish publisher Adolph Ochs. (ILLUSTRATION: The New York Times published reams of blatant pro-Frank propaganda, such as this piece lionizing crooked detective William J. Burns.)



In this, the twelfth audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn how that campaign ultimately failed — even according to Lasker, its chief — and ended up increasing dislike and resentment of powerful Jews for their outrageous interference in Georgia’s proper legal process of punishing a sex killer. We also learn that Lasker himself — one of America’s top advertising men, famous for his campaign that convinced millions of American women to start smoking cigarettes — had a strong dislike for Frank and suspected him of being a sex pervert, just as prosecution witnesses had said, but carried out his pro-Frank propaganda duties for the Jewish community nevertheless.



This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 12 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 12 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.