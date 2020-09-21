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Drone flying in bad weather
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50 views • September 21, 2020
The challenges of flying in bad weather conditions.
We chose a drone that we felt was best suited to the environment, the Typhoon H. It has a six-rotor design, is very stable, and has a very stable gimbal on it. The gimbal is the part that rotates the camera. Flying in extreme conditions such as high winds, rain, sleet, and snow can be challenging. Experience is the key.
We chose a drone that we felt was best suited to the environment, the Typhoon H. It has a six-rotor design, is very stable, and has a very stable gimbal on it. The gimbal is the part that rotates the camera. Flying in extreme conditions such as high winds, rain, sleet, and snow can be challenging. Experience is the key.
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