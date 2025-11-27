NWO: It's all about control of the masses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Shadow Works
According to English football icon Matt Le Tissier, it’s all about controlling the masses and each individual’s liberty of conscience.
What Mr. Le Tissier does not say is that it is the Vatican and her Jesuits who are behind this push for controlling you and I as the Vatican and her Jesuits are under satan’s influence, the great deceiver, who deceives the whole world (Revelation 12:9).
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington