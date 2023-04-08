Oh No! Not Another One!

Yep! There is more that this channel has to say about covid-19, anti-vaxx, and the conspiracy theorists who have made dramatic stands against us for our position on these subjects, and for supposedly getting "distracted" from the teachings of Jesus by NOT agreeing with the conspiracists. Most of them have unsubscribed, but for those of you who remain, this video explains why exposing these conspiracy lies IS totally consistent with obedience to Jesus,
