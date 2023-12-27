Vaccine-hustling comedian drops dead!

Didn't seem exactly funny....
A young and rising stand-up comedian named Neel Nanda has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 32.
The cause of his death is not yet known.
Thanks Big Nagurski for the heads up.
Sources
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/stand-up-comedian-neel-nanda-dies-suddenly-age/
https://twitter.com/neelnanda/status/1332045508404154368
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.