4 Piercings of Christ, 4 Sunday Laws, 4th Angel, 4th Commandment, & 4 Corners of the Earth

John 19:34 But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water.





Psalm 22:16 For dogs have compassed me: the assembly of the wicked have inclosed me: they pierced my hands and my feet.





Matthew 27:27-31, Then the soldiers of the governor took Jesus into the common hall, and gathered unto him the whole band of soldiers. And they stripped him, and put on him a scarlet robe. And when they had platted a crown of thorns, they put it upon his head, and a reed in his right hand: and they bowed the knee before him, and mocked him, saying, Hail, King of the Jews! And they spit upon him, and took the reed, and smote him on the head. And after that they had mocked him, they took the robe off from him, and put his own raiment on him, and led him away to crucify him.





Trump suggests he could invoke the Insurrection Act — and 'courts wouldn’t get involved' President Donald Trump, who has recently and repeatedly floated invoking the Insurrection Act, implied that the courts would be powerless to prevent it.





Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled in Asia this week, President Trump on Wednesday was asked about remarks he made on Tuesday — that he could send more than just the National Guard into American cities. “Sure, I would, I would do that if it was necessary,” Trump replied. “You know, if it was necessary, I’d do that, but it hasn’t been necessary. We’re doing a great job without that, but, yeah, if it was necessary.” Trump's threat to invoke Insurrection Act escalates showdown with Democratic cities





Trump's threat to invoke Insurrection Act escalates showdown with Democratic cities. Hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers gathered on Tuesday at an Army facility outside Chicago, as Donald Trump's threat to invoke an anti-insurrection law and deploy troops to more U.S. cities intensified the battle over the limits to his authority.





Vance says Trump is 'looking at all his options' as the president threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act. The Insurrection Act would allow the president to deploy the U.S. military domestically for law enforcement purposes.





NewsWorldAmericasUS politics ‘Come and get me’: Illinois Gov. Pritzker dares Trump to carry out threat as Vance says Insurrection Act is on the table





DOJ Suspends Two Prosecutors Who Described Jan. 6 Insurrectionists as “Mob of Rioters”





Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection





