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Good Truthers Go To Jail Because Truth is No Defence - John Kaminski
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25 views • September 21, 2021
John Kaminski joins Brian Ruhe again and he discusses these topics.
Good truthers put in prison in Germany and the UK. We have to confront the Jews or people like Monika Schaefer will stay in jail.
The int’l Jews are more powerful than any country.
How do we deal with a legal system that says that the truth is no defence?
The Rothschilds decide what the truth is and it’s against the law to disagree with them.
31:00 Anyone on TV is seriously compromised.
Donate to John through his webiste at johnkaminski.org
and to Brian at http://www.brianruhe.ca or Cryptocurrencies below.
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.92/timeline
http://www.thulesociety.com
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos to spread the word.
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Bitcoin Cash: qq3xdk6lfacxz0gqgxl6fk42y9ldmr0l45yhega2vs
Bancor: 0xe71966Bf86191bc1908003dD02E396BC638C7761
Dash: XsjXCMvYa5KBuQb6YFuQVdLc71VXpMC4k2
Good truthers put in prison in Germany and the UK. We have to confront the Jews or people like Monika Schaefer will stay in jail.
The int’l Jews are more powerful than any country.
How do we deal with a legal system that says that the truth is no defence?
The Rothschilds decide what the truth is and it’s against the law to disagree with them.
31:00 Anyone on TV is seriously compromised.
Donate to John through his webiste at johnkaminski.org
and to Brian at http://www.brianruhe.ca or Cryptocurrencies below.
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.92/timeline
http://www.thulesociety.com
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos to spread the word.
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Bitcoin Cash: qq3xdk6lfacxz0gqgxl6fk42y9ldmr0l45yhega2vs
Bancor: 0xe71966Bf86191bc1908003dD02E396BC638C7761
Dash: XsjXCMvYa5KBuQb6YFuQVdLc71VXpMC4k2
Keywords
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