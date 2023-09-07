BAPTISM OF BELILEVERS AND UNION WITH CHRIST, - MATTHEW 28:19-20, 3:13-17, 20230906

BAPTISM OF BELILEVERS AND UNION WITH CHRIST - MATTHEW 28:19-20, 3:13-17; ROMANS 6:1-11,

Mid-Week Lesson, 20230906

For our lesson today, we want to refresh our memory on an important subject that our LORD Jesus Christ commanded all who believe on Him to obey, and that is Baptism. Let us hear it from our LORD:

Matthew 28:19-20

19 Go ye therefore, and TEACH all nations, BAPTIZING them in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:

20 TEACHING them to OBSERVE ALL Things whatsoever I have COMMANDED you: and, lo, I AM with you ALWAY, even unto the END of the world. Amen.

From the Words above, we understand that these are Commandments that our LORD Jesus gave to believers through His Apostles.

Question: How important are these commandments?

We know from our Holy Scriptures that before our LORD Jesus Christ began His ministry, He publicly humbled and submitted Himself to be baptized.

Why did our LORD Jesus Christ, the Holy SON of GOD humble Himself to be baptized by John the Baptizer in the Jordan river?

Answer: Our LORD Jesus Christ wanted His believers to follow His humble spiritual example for future Christians. Therefore, if the SON of GOD humbled Himself to be baptized, what is our excuse, as His followers for not being baptized? Let us remind ourselves:



Matthew 3:13-17:

13 Then cometh Jesus from Galilee to Jordan unto John, to be BAPTIZED of him.

14 But John forbad Him, saying, I have need to be BAPTIZED of thee, and comest thou to me?

That was a great question from John the Baptizer, but our LORD Jesus humbled Himself and gave John the permission to go ahead and baptize our LORD.

15 And Jesus answering said unto him, suffer it to be so now: for thus it becometh us to FULFILL ALL RIGHTEOUSNESS. Then he (John) suffered (agreed or surrendered to) Him.

Do we see that our LORD Jesus Christ wanted to fulfill all righteousness that His Almighty Father had commanded Him?

16 And Jesus, when He was BAPTIZED, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto Him, and He saw the Spirit of GOD descending like a dove, and lighting upon Him:

We learn from our LORD’s humility that the heavens were opened to Him after He humbled Himself to be baptized.

17 and lo a voice from heaven, saying, this is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased. Amen! Do we see His humility?

From our two references above, we learn that our Heavenly Father established baptism for His Begotten SON before He began His ministry.

Also, before our LORD Jesus Christ returned to Heaven, He commanded His disciples in Matthew 28:19-20 to baptize those who believe in Him.

Therefore, if our LORD Jesus Christ, the SON of GOD humbled Himself, why have we allowed other churches to disobey this important commandment?

Why have we allowed other churches to sprinkle water on adults and babies, and accepted it as baptism?

Answer: Sprinkling of water was not practiced by John the Baptist nor the Apostles.

Back to Matthew 3:16, which states that:

16 And Jesus, when He was BAPTIZED went up straightway out of the WATER.

Sprinkling of water in a Church building, is not the same as baptism in a river in the New Testament.

When our LORD commanded His Apostles to baptize everyone, we know from the Gospel that it was not inside a Church baptismal water tank nor in a Church building. It was in the Jordan River.

Therefore, the baptismal that our LORD submitted to and commanded His Apostles was in a flowing river.

Now, let us examine Romans 6:1-11, KJV:

