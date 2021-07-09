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Warning: Stay Away From The Vaxxed!
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495 views • July 09, 2021
Dr. Ariyana Love : "There have been doctors, experts and industry insiders such as Dr. Michael yeadon and Geert Vanden Bossche who’ve been blowing the whistle and warning us of viral shedding from the vaxxed that could infect the healthy. Indeed, people who come in contact with someone who has been vaxxed with the experimental medical devices but who have not been vaxxed themselves, are developing Covid-19 symptoms, including blood clotting, bleeding, miscarriages, rashes and more.
More info:
https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/359-warning-stay-away-from-the-vaxxed
More info:
https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/359-warning-stay-away-from-the-vaxxed
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