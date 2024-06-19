BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vladimir Putin Arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, after leaving North Korea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
61 views • 10 months ago

 Vladimir Putin has arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam for a state visit.

Adding:  

US approves US$360 million arms sale to Taiwan for missiles, drones

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of drones and missiles for an estimated US$360 million to Taiwan, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

and:

NATO is concerned that Russia may assist in the development of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs following Putin's visit to Pyongyang, stated the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



