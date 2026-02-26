BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE WMD ELECTION: Juan O Savin Exposes the Hidden Foreign Interference
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
122 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 3 days ago

THE WMD ELECTION: Juan O Savin Exposes the Hidden Foreign Interference


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v766avw-the-hidden-war-comes-into-view-eyes-on-gitmo.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


They didn't hack the election. They printed it in China and shipped it to America.

In this explosive briefing, Juan O Savin reveals the true nature of the 2020 election interference: foreign-printed ballots, domestic collusion, and a former CIA director with his name on a coming domino. This wasn't meddling—it was a weapon of mass destruction, legally indistinguishable from a nuclear strike or biological attack under international law.


Savin lays out the architecture of the coming response. Not another toothless executive order like Trump's 107th, which ordered states to clean voter rolls and was ignored. Not another pardon defied by rogue governors. But a national emergency declaration that shifts the president's hat from Chief of Police to Commander in Chief—triggering military-grade authority to repel an enemy attack on our sovereignty.


John Brennan is in the crosshairs. The sand is shifting under the feet of every participant. And the only question is whether the response comes in time to save what's left of the constitutional republic.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
continuity of governmentballots printed in chinacolorado defiancevoter roll cleanupbrennan crosshairselection foreign interferencetina peters pardonnational emergency electionwmd election attackmilitary response electionscommander in chief powerscarter executive order107th executive orderenemy attack classificationfederal vs state authority
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy