Work On Saving Your Children's Soul

No parents with children were in Noah's ark. Parents and children were outside Noah's ark as the devil corrupted all flesh. When the devil corrupts all flesh it means the ability to connect with God has been removed. So people can hear but can only be led by the devil's spirit where they can only see evil as good and good as evil. So they cannot operate at the level needed to please God; they cannot do God's will.