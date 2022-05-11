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Babylon is fallen: Vatican's crimes against humanity
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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270 views • May 11, 2022
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

Satan’s home, the Vatican, which is the beast that comes out of the sea in Revelation 13 is a criminal, pedophile cult. Who in their right frame of mind who calls himself or herself a Catholic can feel comfortable to remain in this pedophile cult where its mortal leader is called "holy father". Oh the blasphemy of it all.

Please dear Catholics who are watching this truth-provided video, please, get out of the whore of Babylon (the Roman Catholic Church) as per God the Father's admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 before this church organization gets destroyed according to Revelation 18:9.

God the Father is pleading with His people to come out of the whore of Babylon and to turn to the true Christ of the Bible before the whore of Babylon gets destroyed just prior to Christ's return.

Please dear Catholics, turn to the Almighty Christian God of the universe and be saved.﻿

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christjesushumanityyeshuababylonvaticancrimes against humanitycrimesbabylon is fallensonelohimgodhead
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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