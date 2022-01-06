AOC Parties In Free Florida, Bemoans GOP’s ‘Sexual Frustrations’

The page has been turned on the year that was 2021. While not everyone had an awful year, those in the federal government and media certainly did not bring joy and happiness to pretty much anyone. So while 2022 has kicked off, it is important to remember that the hypocrisy is alive and thriving already. That is why the pinnacle left that is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can find herself in Florida, maskless and sipping margaritas, while her constituents in New York City are on lockdown with record-setting numbers of the thing that we cannot name. In addition, according to AOC, Republican men are projecting some “sexual frustrations” onto her.