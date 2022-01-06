© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AOC Parties In Free Florida, Bemoans GOP’s ‘Sexual Frustrations’
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 06, 2022
The page has been turned on the year that was 2021. While not everyone had an awful year, those in the federal government and media certainly did not bring joy and happiness to pretty much anyone. So while 2022 has kicked off, it is important to remember that the hypocrisy is alive and thriving already. That is why the pinnacle left that is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can find herself in Florida, maskless and sipping margaritas, while her constituents in New York City are on lockdown with record-setting numbers of the thing that we cannot name. In addition, according to AOC, Republican men are projecting some “sexual frustrations” onto her.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.